Student Government notes (April 1)

There was not much on the agenda at this week’s Student Government meeting, as members were still adjusting to online meetings due to the school’s closure from COVID-19.

First, there was a club report from the Christian Fellowship Club. The group meets on Tuesdays and Fridays for Bible study and worship. Currently, meetings have moved online. This year members volunteered a

t Night to Shine, which provides a prom experience for people ages 14 and up who have special needs. In the future, they plan on participating in a virtual women’s conference and attending a retreat in the upcoming fall semester.

There were also faculty and staff choice award nominations. This award recognizes individuals who go beyond their roles and responsibilities to enhance student life.

Nominations were also held for Club and Member of the Month. The club nominations were Hip Hop Club, Neuroscience Club and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME).Members selected included individual and group nominations. They were Keely Patton, Michaela Free, Nicholas and Dante Gazzola and Andi Noldy, Madison Keller and Mia Barbieri. The winners were ASME and Michaela Free.

A discussion was also held as to how to keep the student body involved virtually. One idea was to use social media and create dress-up contests for Spirit Week, which begins April 13. For the Multicultural Student Coalition’s (MSC) Talent Show, members are planning to have students audition by sending in videos and conducting weekly polls to determine the winners. The group is are also thinking of introducing a different theme for each week.

Earlier this week, the election results for the Mega Council Presidents were announced. The Student Body President is Kevin Long, Commuter Council President is Bree Polascik, MSC President is Brianna Rowland, RHC President is Matthew Franchetti and Programming Board President is DeAndre DePass.

Finally, next week’s meeting will be conducted using Zoom, as members would like to give those running for Executive Board positions a chance to present their speeches.

