That’s so honors

Wilkes provides plenty of service opportunities for students. From Big Event, to Blood Drives, there is a way for every student to give back to the community. One group of students; however, is more focused on community outreach than any other: The Bonner Leaders.

This nationally-acclaimed four-year program focuses on civic engagement and community outreach, putting students to work to make a difference. Marytere Quintana-Avila, a Junior Political Science major and Bonner Leader, shared what the program looks like from the inside.

“As Bonners we devote 6 hours a week to our service sites (work study or internship) and complete leadership training and workshops. Our service work and training are paid just like any work study. This program was built with the intention to allow students to continue to be productive members of the community and service without the need to worry about financial obligations during undergrad.”

Other than the weekly obligations, Bonner students have other obligations.

Ada Soriano, a P1 Pharmacy and Spanish major explained some of the extracurricular activities that Bonner Leaders are required to complete. “Freshmen will begin with Bonner orientation their first year, a simple day session to introduce them to the program. Each winter break we have winter retreat here on campus which is mandatory for all Bonners…Conferences may be mandatory depending on your position within the program.”

Bonner Leaders focus on service, both on campus and off campus.

One of the major facets of the Bonner program is working at a service site. Bonner students go to various, local sites and give back to the community, while also gaining valuable skills. Soriano is currently teaching an Introductory English as a Second Language (ESL) class at the Gather Community Space. Quintana-Avila’s service site is the Wyoming Valley Chamber of Conference. There, not only does she give back to the community, but she also provides opportunities for Wilkes students.

“I primarily focus on helping with any chamber events, networking conferences, and community gatherings. I also provide translation services and provide direct outreach of Chamber events to Wilkes students.”

The Bonner program also provides its students with plenty of opportunities. Quintana-Avila cites the networking and traveling opportunities as some of her favorite parts of the program. She’s been to Princeton, Kentucky, Massachusetts, and will soon travel to Hawaii, thanks to Bonner. Soriano echoed the same appreciation for the program.

“My favorite part of Bonner so far has been the introduction to the Bonner community through the conferences and programming they offer.”

Students in the program love Bonner Leaders. “As a first generation college student I felt as though I was behind on certain aspects in comparison to some of my peers whose parents have gone through the college process,” Quintana-Avila said. “Bonner not only taught me how to be a leader on and outside of campus but also helped me through navigating the college experience with networking, FAFSA, scholarships and more.”

Other students love the program because it allows them to stay involved in the local community.

“I had participated in a community-based program similar to Bonner in my high school. After accepting Wilkes and finding out about the program I just knew it would be something I would be involved in,” said Soriano.

“Community service is important to me as it is my way of showing my appreciation and love towards the community itself. I hope that my work can become a supplemental foundation in which we can build on for years to come.”

If you feel the same way, you should apply for the Bonner Leaders Program! Though it is a four-year program, applications are accepted through the second semester of your sophomore year. To keep up with Bonner Leaders, you can follow them on Instagram @bonnersatwilkesu.