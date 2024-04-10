Beacon Briefs: Upcoming campus events

Lavender Graduation Ceremony

The GSA will host a Lavender Graduation Ceremony for the LGBTQ+ members of the class of 2024 on May 3 at 3 p.m.

Use this link to fill out the interest form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSccGu5bgXa1Ll-w7bju5jlEZaezizB34svSyqPwqacpI2io3w/viewform.

Apply to the Honors Program

Current first-year students who have a GPA of 3.5 or higher are invited to apply to the Honors Program. Applications close April 15.

Fill out the application using this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc83nxWLJuGQLrq40Aw1t8ZH9hWIUCz4KMO2q7KEAxjuVn5aA/viewform.

Contact [email protected] with questions.

Fall 2024 Parking Applications

Resident and Commuter parking permit applications for the Fall 2024 semester are now open. The deadline for applications is Monday, July 1 at 5 p.m.

Use this link to access the applications: https://www.wilkes.edu/campus-life/safety-security/parking/student-parking-permits.aspx.

Contact parking at 570-408-7275 with questions.

United Way’s Annual Book Drive

The Office of Civic Engagement and the University Staff Advisory Committee are partnering with the United Way of the Wyoming Valley for their 9th Annual Children’s Book Drive. Members of the Wilkes University community are invited to donate new or gently used children’s books.

Collection boxes have been placed in the following locations on campus: Henry Student Center, Starbucks, the Farley Library and Stark Learning Center Lobby (near the POD). Donations will be accepted until Wednesday, April 17.

Contact [email protected] or [email protected] with any questions.