SG notes: April 3

Student Government held its ninth weekly meeting of the Spring 2024 semester on April 3. This week’s meeting addressed funding requests and club reports. SG has a current budget of $7,424.

The American Society of Mechanical Engineering Club began the meeting’s agenda with week one of two for their funding request. ASME is holding its 17th Annual Car Show with an anticipated 200 cars in attendance. Last year, the club donated $1,915 of the car show’s profits to Ruth’s Place and will be donating 50% of this year’s proceeds to the STAAR Ovarian Cancer Foundation. The club requested $4,000 for a mobile dyno and will return next meeting for week two of two for their funding request.

The next group to request funding was Lambda Kappa Sigma, a professional pharmacy fraternity that strives to provide lifelong opportunities for women in pharmacy. LKS is requesting the funds for their 2024 conference that six of the club’s members will be attending. LKS will return next meeting for week two of two for their $3,111 funding request.

Kappa Psi, another pharmaceutical fraternity, presented next in its week one of two funding request for its two upcoming conferences. The Northeast Province Conference is a fairly local gathering, while the Grand Council Convention is a biannual convention held in Cleveland, Ohio. At the last Grand Council Convention, the Wilkes chapter of Kappa Psi won three awards and two members won a scholarship. Kappa Psi is requesting $10,434 for the funding of both conferences and will return next meeting for its week two of two.

The Christian Fellowship Club returned for its week two of two for a $390 funding request. The club is going to use the funding to send three of its members to the Women’s Conference. Since the last meeting, the club lowered the funding request by $60 to account for the registration fees paid by each member. SG voted to approve a full allocation of the $390.

Club Hub wrapped up the funding requests on the agenda for this meeting with their week two of two appearance. The club requested $500 to replace its broken black and white printer with a newer, working model. SG voted to approve a full allocation of the $500.

Fly Fishing Club kicked off the club report portion of the meeting. The club presented its activity review of the past year, including a cleanup of Moon Lake, Tying Night and tying classes. The club also detailed its future plans of a cleanup on State Game Lands 207, liming Bowmans Creek and repairing upper Bowmans Creek. The presenting club demonstrated its love for fly fishing, but also its mission for environmental preservation. SG voted to approve the club report.

SHPE was the next, and last, club report portion of the meeting. SHPE presented the club as having currently 49 members with future plans to fundraise with Burrito Loco, donut selling and an online store. Additionally, they have plans for club regional meetings and look forward to collaborating with other engineering and language clubs.

The club reported that they have sent four people to their national conference, took first regional place at the regional engineering competition and hosted tutoring sessions at Saint Nicholas Church. SG voted to approve the club report.

The next SG meeting is on April 10.