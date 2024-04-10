Who’s So Honors… Mollie Corbett: student spotlight

Mollie Corbett Bethany Yashkus (left) and Mollie Corbett (right) st the American Vacumm Society (AVS) Conference in Oregon. The two presented an original research project, titled “Gas-Phase Analysis of Plasma Enhanced Modification of Silk Films.”

In February, Honors Chemistry major, Mollie Corbett, attended the American Vacuum Society (AVS) Conference in Oregon to present an original research project with chemistry professor Dr. Josh Blechle, and her research partner, Bethany Yashkus.

This was not Corbett’s first conference experience, however. Corbet represented the Wilkes University Chemistry Club at the American Chemical Society Conference. She said, however, that this conference was her first opportunity to present her own research.

Corbett’s project, titled “Gas-Phase Analysis of Plasma-Enhanced Modification of Silk Films,” may seem confusing, but Corbett explains it easily.

“We work with plasma, which is the fourth state of matter, and it can be used in a variety of applications, such as material modification. The material we work with is silk fibroin which is sent to us by our collaborator, Dr. Morgan Hawker, at Fresno State.

“While Dr. Hawker is focused on the surface of the silk before and after modification, the Blechle group is studying the gas phase of plasma treatment. This gives us a better insight to the mechanisms by which the modifications occur.”

The goal of this project is to explore the viability of silk as a material in medical devices.

Not only did Corbett get the opportunity to present the project, but she and Yashkus were also awarded a Platinum Award for Outstanding Student Presentation.

“Working on this project and winning this award has been so incredibly rewarding,” said Corbett. “Prior to June, I really did not know much of anything about plasmas or their applications, but it has been something I have grown to love. Many people know that I struggled with some self-doubt, but it has really helped my confidence in finding something I am so passionate about.”

What’s next for Mollie?

She plans to take the conference experience with her to the next conference. She also shared that she plans to expand on this project for her senior capstone and eventually, as an independent study.

Corbett also shared her advice for students who have the opportunity to present their research at conferences.

“Take that opportunity. It is such a fulfilling experience, and you will meet so many amazing people. I also recommend taking advantage of the knowledge that your faculty mentor has. Conferences can be overwhelming, and the information might seem intimidating, but your faculty will help make it manageable.”

To keep up with Corbett’s adventures in chemistry, you can see projects and events from her and the rest of the Chemistry Department posted on the Chemistry Club Instagram, @wilkeschemclub.