Wilkes University’s Green Bandana Project initative

Emma Broda Morgan Andretta, junior pharmacy major, showing off her Green Bandana which is tied to the outside of her backpack where other students can see it.

On April 3, the Green Bandana Project held its second training session of the semester to train more students on joining their “army of advocates” to spread awareness on mental health and provide resources.

The Green Bandana Project is a suicide prevention program that was created to train university students to be someone that fellow students who may need mental health resources can approach.

This program offers a safe solution for students who may be feeling suicidal or just in need of someone to talk to. Students who complete training receive a green bandana to attach to their backpacks as a means of signaling that they are a safe resource to approach.

The project has successfully trained numerous students, and it is likely that there is not a place on campus where a green bandana is not visible.

Students like Morgan Andretta, junior pharmacy major, and Megan Novak, junior environmental science major, have become a part of the Green Bandana Project.

Novak shared that she “heard about the project through being an RA; we had training prior to the fall semester with Dr. Hastings and he informed us about the project,” while Andretta heard about the project through the Honors Program.

Andretta had shared that she believes the project has had a very positive impact on campus, “It’s great walking around and knowing that there are people on campus who are willing to talk if you ever are struggling or need help.”

Novak agreed saying, “I think seeing so many people having a green bandana has a positive impact. It shows how many people care about mental health and are willing to help others if the time ever arose. It’s amazing to see people come together in the Wilkes Community to help others in need.”

Students who would like to get involved with the project should keep an eye out for training sessions in the Today at Wilkes emails. Andretta encourages students to get involved with the project,

“It’s a very low maintenance program to get involved with. If you love being there for others and helping others, this program is for you.”

Novak also recommends getting involved.

“If you are interested in joining, reach out to Dr. Hastings. He is more than willing to assist you and get you the training. If someone reached out needing help, we would offer a listening ear and give them any appropriate resources that would be helpful for them. We carry around cards with resources for abuse, LGBTQ+ related hotlines, domestic violence, suicide and resources directly available on campus.”

Suicide prevention and mental health awareness should be a crucial part of any university campus, and the Green Bandana Project emphasises this need.

Students carry cards containing important resource information for students seeking help, and information for students who know someone needing help. The card provides information for Wilke’s Counseling Center and emergency hotlines for anyone who needs immediate help.

If you or a friend need mental health resources or help, call 570-408-4100 for the Wilkes University Counseling Center, or for an emergency call the 24/7 Crisis Support Line at 570-408-CHAT.