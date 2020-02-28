Student Government notes: February 26 weekly meeting

On Feb. 26, Student Government’s meeting consisted of first-week presentations regarding Late Night Lift, Society of Nurses, Spring Fling and Spirit Committee.

In the spring, the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy and Passan School of Nursing are looking to have Late Night Lift on Apr. 7 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the YMCA. Students will be able to participate in a ping pong tournament and use the equipment and courts at the Y. They are asking for $2,887.87, which would cover the cost of giveaways, such as T-shirts and Cliff bars, to provide for the first 150 students.

Wilkes University’s Society of Student Nurses would like to receive recognition to establish their organization on campus. Their purpose is to better prepare and engage first-year nursing students through programs and community service. It will provide them with an opportunity to get involved and ask any questions they may have for upperclassmen, faculty and staff.

The Society of Nurses even requested funds for their First-Year Student Social. This event would allow freshmen nursing students to get acquainted with one another and introduced to the program. In total, they would need $300 for food and drinks.

Spring Fling is coming up as well, and it will be held at Genetti’s on March 27 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets will be $5 per person, and Student Government will begin selling them after spring break. The theme this year is the Roaring 20s, and there will be three dinner options, a photo booth, specialized Prohibition cocktails and a DJ.

Next, the Spirit Committee gave a presentation, as they are going to have a tailgate at Ralston before the Wilkes and Kings baseball game. There will be Dippin’ Dots along with a baseball T-shirt giveaway.

There were also nominations for Student Government Member and Club of the Month. The member of the Month was Junior class student, Elena Patestos. Then, the Club of the Month was the Chess Club.

Final notes included the class reports. Seniors are hosting their Downtown Establishment Tour on March 21, and their theme is outer space. The juniors just had their Mardi Gras Social and are selling their Bluetooth speakers. Sophomores are giving out their mud cakes during club hours, and the first-years are planning to have their social once students come back from break.