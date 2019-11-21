Student Government notes: Nov. 13 weekly meeting

This week’s Student Government meeting consisted of a second visit from the Nursing Student Organization, a fund request from UNICEF Club and further reports from the Operations Committee.

The NSO came for a second-week presentation requesting funds to attend the Student Nurses Association of Pennsylvania Convention (SNAP) in Lancaster.

This event is a chance for Wilkes students to interact and network with nursing students from other universities. There will be a NCLEX review sessions, and an opportunity for students to meet Melissa Masternovich, an NSNA representative who will be coming to Wilkes next semester.

To cover the total expense of the trip, NSO wanted to receive $4,202.32 from Student Government. However, in a passing motion of 22 in favor, 15 against and zero opposing, they were only allocated $2,750 for parking, registration, banquet, hotel and incidentals.

Wilkes University’s UNICEF Club made an appearance as well. Their president, Allyssa Olear, presented a fund request to attend the 2020 Student Summit at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C.

It will take place on Mar. 20 to 22, where Wilkes UNICEF members and students will be able to participate in workshops and meet Congress members, policy-makers and activists. Olear requested a total of $5,000 to cover the expenses for the trip.

This week’s Operations Committee report was presented by Executive Board Treasurer Kevin Long. Long discussed Colonel Play, which will be the online gaming Wi-Fi system for any student who would like to connect their gaming consoles.

The Cohen elevator will be closed for repairs beginning Nov. 25. Also, the Artillery Park ballpark is being torn down and taken back by the Armory, resulting in a loss of a historical landmark for the Wilkes-Barre community.

For the class reports, the first-year class will be hosting a bracelet sale beginning this week for two dollars each. Juniors are selling Bluetooth speakers for $15 each during club hours.

The seniors are having blanket sales and will have a rose sale next semester as well. They also mentioned how they are starting to plan for the spring’s Downtown Establishment Tour.

Final notes included Programming Board having sign-ups for their Glow in the Dark Dodgeball Tournament, which will be on Nov. 21. They also have Holiday Bingo coming up on Dec. 5. Multicultural Student Coalition has One World planned for Dec. 2 and Residence Hall Council is having Study Break on Dec. 6.