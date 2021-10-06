President+Greg+Cant+officially+installed

Wilkes University officially welcomed on Oct. 1 its seventh president, Dr. Greg Cant, into office with an in-person inauguration ceremony full of spirited remarks.

Held at the F.M Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, Cant’s inauguration embodied the theme, “Carrying Forward Our Promise.” It was a time of celebration and reflection, looking not only at the past, but to all that is still to come for Wilkes as a campus and Wilkes as a community.

“Wilkes wanted someone who could build upon the success we had experienced under Dr. Pat Leahy and yet take us into a new era,” said Chair of Board of Trustees William Miller.

Prior to the start of the event, anticipation and excitement were palpable as attendees gathered into the theater. Those part of the procession, dressed in ceremonial robes, waited in the lobby for 10:30 a.m., the start of the ceremony.

“I’m delighted to be here,” said Dr. Ruth Hughes, associate dean, professor and chair of the Sidhu School of Business. “It’s an exciting day and I think particularly with covid restrictions, they’ve done a fabulous job here.”

Dean Gretchen Yeninas felt similarly, thankful for the chance to give Cant a ceremony after his stay with the university for over a year.

“I’m excited for Dr. Cant to have the official recognition to really kick off his presidency of the university,” Yeninas said. “Obviously, he’s been with us for over a year at this point, but it’s nice to do this in an official capacity.

“I’m also excited for today because it’s nice to see the community, the alums and current faculty and staff coming together. It’s always a nice thing to have a good celebration.”

The ceremony began with the entering of the procession, including the faculty marshall and mace bearer, air force ROTC detachment 752 color guard, gonfaloniers, alumni and student representatives, presidents and delegates of colleges, universities and other organizations, faculty of the university, academic deans of the university, executive officers of the university, trustees, chairman of the board of trustees, members of the stage party and last but not least, the president of the university.

Vice President Paul Adams then took to the stage to welcome attendees and provide the introductory remarks.

The installation of the president was done by Miller, whose words were adapted from Gilbert McClintock, the first chairman of the board of trustees of Wilkes College, who installed the first president, Dr. Eugene Farley in 1947.

“As I pass my glance around the theater, I see represented here almost the entire history of Wilkes,” said Miller.

Cant was then donned with the presidential chain of office and gave his inaugural address in which he reflected on the past of the University, his own background coming into academia, successful students and donors and difficult COVID-19 decisions he had to make within the past year (wherein he emphasized “agility”).

“I’m sure my mother will know the irony that the boy who did not initially finish high school, found a pathway back to education and onto this stage,” said Cant. “The theme I chose for my inauguration is carrying forward our promise. It seems to me the essential value of a ceremony that passes authority from one president to the next is the unique opportunity to reflect on our past and the values that have guided us, consider the realities of the current state and present a bold vision for our future.”

Following Cant’s address, Cole was awarded the Doctor of Humane Letters.

And with the procession leaving the theater from whence they came, the ceremony was drawn to a close. Not only were attendees able to leave with the newfound inspiration of Cant as “official” president and all that is to come for the university, they were also gifted authentic Australian candies to take with them.

“We are back here at the Kirby Center once again, for a meaningful and historic Wilkes University event,” started Adams. “And how appropriate it is that we are gathered here on Public Square on this weekend that is the city of Wilkes-Barre’s 150 birthday celebration. Happy birthday Mr. Mayor.”

Collected thoughts for the new president followed, allowing for speeches from representatives of the board of trustees, students, faculty, the administration, staff, alumni, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the city of Wilkes-Barre, and a keynote address.

Prior to her speech, Alexi Payne, student government president, anticipated her moment to participate in history.

“I’m most looking forward to being one of the seven student body presidents in history that gets to experience one of these ceremonies. I believe that Dr. Cant has great ideas and that he’ll put them into work as he goes through his presidency,” she said.

Senior Vice President and Provost David Ward spoke next, playing on his lack of time at the university, and therefore, his lack of knowledge on Cant. His speech then was a collection of dedications from colleagues who knew the president longer than he.

“For those of you who are paying attention, you will notice that I used most of my time without a single original thought. That is how I became provost,” Ward joked.

The inauguration continued, with more hopeful wishes for Cant’s presidency, plays on his name, and was not without jokes on Cant’s Australian heritage.

“Dr. Cant will inevitably be called Dr. Can,” said state Representative Edwin Pashinski.

Mayor George Brown emphasized a partnership between the university and the city of Wilkes-Barre, stating he could not think of anyone better to forge this relationship with than Cant.

The keynote address was given by Dr. Susan Cole, president of Montclair State University. She described the ceremony as an “auspicious” one, as it is an event predictive of nothing other than success.

