Student Government: April 21 weekly meeting notes

Student Government held its 12th online meeting of the semester, covering two budget requests, two club recognitions and votes for Student Government Executive Board positions.

The American Society of Mechanical Engineers returned for their final presentation on their fund request for a mobile dyno for their 14th Annual Car Show. A portion of the money raised at this event will be donated to Veteran’s Promise. ASME is looking to bring in a mobile dyno to increase entertainment levels, attendance and profits. In total, ASME was asking for $2,000, which would include the price to rent the mobile dyno and to create a banner for the dyno sign-up table. A motion was made to vote and the vote passed, allocating the full amount.

Next, the Society of Automotive Engineers Baja Club presented to the council to receive club recognition and a fund request to build a new Baja for competition. SAE Baja is a competitive racing team operating on the rules and regulations set by SAE for the Baja SAE Design series. They have been working with the tools and scraps that have been left from past years but are requesting money to complete the build as some tools are too old to use. The total request comes to $12,993.85. The club assured that with the allocation of this money, they would not have to ask for as much in the future. Student Government will vote on both requests at the next meeting.

Wilkes University’s Turning Point USA Chapter is looking to become an official club recognized by Student Government. TPUSA chapters are groups of people who work together to educate their peers about the importance of limited government and capitalism. The chapter plans to accomplish these goals through tabling and distributing informational materials, bringing a diverse range of speakers to campus and hosting events like panels or debates. They want to contribute to campus by giving all students the chance to hear about a wide range of issues that are impacting students. A vote on their club request will be cast next meeting.

Student Government Executive Board nominations were finalized and voted on. Ben Wojiechowski won vice president; Ally Fonce won executive treasurer; Danielle Morris won executive corresponding secretary; and Megan Makosvky won executive reporting secretary.

Finally, a poll was opened to members to get an idea on whether or not COVID-19 vaccination should be required for students, faculty and staff to return in the fall. Sixty-three percent voted in favor of requiring the vaccine.