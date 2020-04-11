BREAKING: Beacon Sports releases “Athlete of the Year” tournament bracket

Gallery | 3 Photos Madison Hummer The Beacon released its 2019-2020 Athlete of the Year tournament bracket. Printable PDF versions can be found in the second paragraph of the article. Bracket submissions can be sent to Ben Mandell (Benjamin.Mandell@wilkes.edu).

On Thursday, The Beacon officially announced its third annual Athlete of the Year tournament for the 2019-2020 academic year. With the tournament set to begin on Monday, April 13, the men’s and women’s brackets are being released today. All voting polls will be conducted via @WilkesBeacon on Twitter.

PDF versions (AOTY2020, MensAOTY2020, WomensAOTY2020) are formatted for the standard printer size paper (8 1/2 x 11 in).

Just as the NCAA allows March Madness brackets to be completed and submitted with the hopes of completing the “perfect” tournament bracket, i.e. picking every winner for each round of competition correctly, The Beacon has added this new twist to this year’s competition.

All individuals who follow the competition – students, faculty, staff, parents, siblings, old high school teammates/sports teams, etc. – may fill out a bracket and submit it to The Beacon. Anyone, meaning an individual does not have to be affiliated with Wilkes University directly, can submit a bracket.

Submissions will be accepted via email to Ben Mandell (benjamin.mandell@wilkes.edu). A PDF version of the bracket will be available for individuals to print (AOTY2020) and write their submissions on. A picture of one’s completed bracket can be emailed to Ben.

Anyone who fills out a perfect bracket will be featured by The Beacon on the website and all social media platforms. Other potential prizes may be announced later.

All bracket submissions are due by 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 13.

The tournament will be conducted through a series of Twitter polls. Forty-eight student-athletes – 24 on the men’s side and 24 on the women’s side – comprise the bracket. Fifteen automatic qualifiers and nine at-large bids were named on each side.

The top eight seeds will receive a first-round bye, leaving seeds nine through 24 to face-off in the Opening Round on both sides of the bracket.

The Championship Round will take place from Wednesday, April 22 through Thursday, April 23. Each Athlete of the Year will be announced on Friday, April 24.

Additional information regarding the tournament’s rules and breakdown can be found in the previous article:

