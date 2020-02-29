ONLINE EXCLUSIVE: Tyler Barrow’s sudden death goal leads Wilkes to semi-final series victory over Stevenson

Tyler Barrow took the biggest shot in the history of the Wilkes men’s ice hockey team. The shot evaded Stevenson’s goaltender Ryan Kenny and crossed the goal line, giving Wilkes the walk-off victory in overtime of the mini game and sending the Colonels to the United Collegiate Hockey Conference (UCHC) finals.

“I told Devon Schell to win it back, and I was going to shoot it as hard as I can,” Barrow said. “Hynes said make it a quick shift because I was out there before, so I just hammered away. I heard the pipe, looked in the net, and the puck was there and everyone just piled on me.”

Wilkes fell 3-2 in the first game of the day but had a chance to win the series in the mini game, played 15 minutes after the 5:00 p.m. game ended in a Colonlel loss. The mini game went into overtime, where Barrow won the game with a sudden death goal off of the faceoff.

“I have no idea how I feel. That was one of the most roller coaster, emotional days. I mean five periods is a lot of hockey,” Wilkes coach Tyler Hynes said. “I can’t imagine how that team feels. Really, I have to give them a lot of credit for the fight.”

Wilkes struck first in the original 5:00 p.m. semi-final game with a goal from Tyson Araujo. He deflected a shot from the point past Kenny.

Stevenson answered seconds later, but Donald Flynn scored on the power play, giving Wilkes the lead back.

The Mustangs scored two unanswered goals, including a power play goal on the tail end of a five-minute major penalty and on a game misconduct to Flynn for a hit to the head.

Both goalies were outstanding, especially Michael Paterson-Jones for Wilkes. He stopped 28 shots in the first game and all 16 he faced in the mini game.

“I have full belief in the guys. I know if I do my part, then they have my back, and that’s exactly what happened,” Paterson-Jones said. “The belief and love that we have in that room is what got it done today.”

Paterson-Jones saved the game multiple times in regulation of the mini game, with one of his saves being a no-look, behind-the-back glove save.

“I don’t know, you kind of just black out and the puck ends up in the glove in moments like that,” Paterson-Jones said. “I can’t speak on that too much, but I guess I was fortunate.”

Wilkes now waits to see the results of the Nazareth at Utica series, which concludes on Sunday. If the Pioneers win, the Colonels will head to Utica next weekend, but if Nazareth pulls off the upset, Wilkes will host the UCHC finals.

“I think at this point of the year, there are only good teams left,” Hynes said. “Utica is a hot team right now with its win streak, but I know our guys want another crack at them. That’s not to take anything away from them — we respect them — but we’re a team that prides itself on competing.”