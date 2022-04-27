TENNIS: Men’s and Women’s teams eager to start postseason
April 27, 2022
The women’s and men’s tennis teams concluded their home matches at the Ralston Athletic Complex for the season with a pair of them over the weekend. They took on DeSales University for a MAC Freedom match on Saturday, before concluding their non-conference schedule against RIT on Sunday.
The women’s team stayed perfect in conference play with a 7-2 victory over the Bulldogs.
A neck-and-neck match for the men’s team left the Colonels defeated by Desales 5-4.
The women’s team is currently at 7-5 and the men’s team at 7-6. Both teams are used to running through the regular season on the way to the MAC Championships. However, this year they have been tested by some of the teams they have faced.
“I inherited a very difficult schedule, and I don’t think they were used to being challenged in almost every match,” said head coach Todd Kane. “It’s definitely led to some confidence issues with some of the team. But they have responded very well in the conference.”
Despite the confidence issues, the Colonels are right where they want to be heading into postseason play. Both teams are in control of their own destiny of where they are going to be seeded for the MAC Championships.
“The mindset is the same as it has always been,” said senior Dasha Yakhins. “We need to keep working hard, keep fighting, and enjoy the game, even when it gets tough.”
Things will definitely get tough as both teams look to be on a collision course with the top-seeded Stevens Ducks in the playoffs. The men’s team will look to avenge a 9-0 loss earlier in the season.
The women’s match will be resumed from a suspension on Tuesday April 26, as the Colonels currently trail 4-1.
“This year we are striving to go to the finals of the MAC Freedom because last year we fell short in the semifinals,” said sophomore Cole Gibson.
Both the women’s and men’s teams look to go into the postseason with a win as they travel to take on Arcadia on Saturday to conclude their regular season.