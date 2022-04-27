TENNIS: Men’s and Women’s teams eager to start postseason

The women’s and men’s tennis teams concluded their home matches at the Ralston Athletic Complex for the season with a pair of them over the weekend. They took on DeSales University for a MAC Freedom match on Saturday, before concluding their non-conference schedule against RIT on Sunday.

The women’s team stayed perfect in conference play with a 7-2 victory over the Bulldogs.

A neck-and-neck match for the men’s team left the Colonels defeated by Desales 5-4.

The women’s team is currently at 7-5 and the men’s team at 7-6. Both teams are used to running through the regular season on the way to the MAC Championships. However, this year they have been tested by some of the teams they have faced.

“I inherited a very difficult schedule, and I don’t think they were used to being challenged in almost every match,” said head coach Todd Kane. “It’s definitely led to some confidence issues with some of the team. But they have responded very well in the conference.”