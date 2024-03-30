Close Menu
Health awareness fair aims to spread knowledge
Michell Jaramillo
,
Special to the Beacon
March 30, 2024
Michell Jaramillo
A health awareness fair was celebrated recently on the second floor of the Henry Student Center. Groups, including the Wilkes-Barre City Department of Health provided much information and other items.
