Health awareness fair aims to spread knowledge

Michell Jaramillo, Special to the Beacon
March 30, 2024
A health awareness fair was celebrated recently on the second floor of the Henry Student Center. Groups, including the Wilkes-Barre City Department of Health provided much information and other items.