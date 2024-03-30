Wilkes baseball off to hot start

The Wilkes University baseball team is off to a great season, they currently hold a record of 15 wins and four losses, and six wins and two losses for their conference. Despite facing tough opponents and harsh weather conditions the team has maintained their determination and high level of performance.

The beginning of their great season started February 25th when they played a double header against SUNY Cobleskill. They won 4-0 the first game, and came back from losing 7-2 in the second game. During the last inning, first-year student Nathan Loch had his first college hit to open the inning as a pinch hitter while sophomore Evan Melberger walked as a pinch hitter. After a strikeout, junior pinch hitter Zack Luksic was hit by a pitch, which loaded the bases for the colonels. Shortly after, junior Mike Show singled to bring in Loch. Luke Spencer, a junior, then picked up an RBI when he was hit by a pitch that allowed Melberger to score. Luksic then scored on a balk as the score stood at 7-5 with runners at second and third. Junior Jimmy Brazofsky then tripled to bring in Mike Show and Spencer to tie the game at 7-7. Following a pitching change, sophomore Devin Markert, on the second pitch of his at bat, hit a walk off homerun winning the game for the Colonels. It was the second career home run for Markert.

They went on their spring break trip to Florida undefeated, where they played 5 games the colonels won 4 and lost 1. They came back stronger than ever, winning three games in a row. The Colonels had three amazing wins over Moravian, the first score was 10-7, the second score was 12-2, and the third score was 6-3. These three wins over Moravian put Wilkes at number one in their conference. After a loss to Scranton they are still first in their conference with Scranton and Elizabethtown trailing behind. The Colonels have the best overall record but are tied in conference with a 6-2 record.

Wilkes Sophomore Hunter Lawall who is one the Colonels’ best starting pitchers, talked about how his team helps each other throughout the games.

“I would say we help each other out in the same way on and off the field, that being just always being there for each other,” Lawall said. “Whenever someone needs something we are there for them. No one is concerned with personal gain, but more concerned with us as a team becoming better at whatever that may be.”

Lawall also talked about his team being first in the conference.

“It’s very rewarding knowing we are currently first in the conference, but I personally try not to worry myself about our seeding,” Lawall explained. “With us being new to the conference it sends a message to the other teams that we are not a pushover. We are here to compete hopefully for a championship at the end of the year.”

The Wilkes Colonels, hoping to defend their standing as the top team in the conference, are preparing for their next home game on Tuesday, April 2nd, where they’ll face off against the University of Scranton for the second of their three game series.