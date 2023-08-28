The news of today reported by the journalists of tomorrow

The Beacon

Menu

What Not to Bring to your First Year of College

Morgan Rich, Editor-In-Chief
August 28, 2023

The fall semester is right around the corner with classes starting on Aug. 28. Whether it is your first year or fourth, figuring out what to bring to college can be stressful. 

However, what can be even more stressful is everyone telling you different things to bring. This can cause a disaster that results in overbuying. 

As a communication studies student who is entering my senior year of college, I have been there and I know what it is like to buy in bulk and then regret many things that I bought. The truth is that you will not need half of the stuff that social media insists you take with you. 

So, here is what NOT to bring to college if you are an incoming first year student: 

  1. Fancy clothes 
  2. Desk calendars 
  3. Too many shoes 
  4. Throw pillows 
  5. Heavy wall decor 
  6. Ironing board
  7. Printer 
  8. High school memorabilia 
  9. Binders 
  10. Purses 
  11. Fuzzy rug 
  12. Tiny trash can 
  13. Mesh shower caddy 
  14. Bed skirt 
  15. Robe 
  16. Silverware set
  17. Tupperware set 
  18. In-bulk snacks 
  19. Candles 
  20. Expensive items 
  21. All of your clothes 
  22. Desk caddy 
  23. Desk jewelry organizer 
  24. Humidifier 
  25. Can opener 
  26. Throw blankets 
  27. Excess mugs 
  28. Too much makeup 
  29. Large vacuum 
  30. Desk chair 
  31. Curtains 
  32. Keurig 
  33. Cardboard boxes 
  34. Lots of books 
  35. TV
  36. Luggage 
  37. Excess water bottles 
  38. Dish drying rack 
  39. Lamp 
  40. Kitchen appliances 