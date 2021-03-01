Male Athlete of the Week: Tyler Barrow

Name: Tyler Barrow

Year: Junior

Major: Sports Management

Hometown: Massapequa, N.Y.

High School: Saint Anthony’s HS

Position: Forward

Driving force for your decision to come to Wilkes?

My driving force coming to Wilkes was the coaching staff and the ability to play at a high level.

Post-graduation plans in terms of a career?

After college, I am looking to play hockey professionally.

Favorite memory as a Colonel?

My favorite memory is winning the MAC championship at home versus Stevenson in overtime last season.

Hopes for this season as a Colonel?

I am looking to win a UCHC championship.

When/Why did you first begin playing?

I started playing hockey when I was two. My dad put a pair of skates on me and sent me out on the ice.

Favorite thing to do during practice?

I love playing three-puck with the boys.

If you had to choose one thing about your program that you could improve, what would it be?

If I had to choose, I would probably say being able to have access to the ice at all times and a shooting area.

Other interests or hobbies off of the field?

I enjoy playing golf and boating.

Favorite building on campus?

It would have to be UCOM because Starbucks is in there, of course.

Favorite meal to eat on campus?

I like Which Wich.

What color/flavor of Gatorade is your favorite?

Purple.

If your life was a movie, who would you want to play you and why?

Leonardo Di Caprio because every movie he is in he makes it realistic as it gets.

Favorite professor?

Dr. Woojun Lee.

If you could have dinner with a famous person from the past, who would it be?

Kobe Bryant. He is the most influential person in sports to this day.

Most influential person in your life?

My father because of everything he has given to me and all his time dedicated to get me where I am today.

A quote you live your life by?

“The wolf at the top of the hill is not as hungry as the wolf climbing the hill.”

What does “Be Colonel” mean to you?

To me, “Be Colonel” means to be the best teammate you can be, be respectful at all times and do the right things even when nobody is looking.

Anyone to give a shout-out to?

N/A