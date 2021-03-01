Female Athlete of the Week: Abigayle Keating

Name: Abby Keating

Year: P2 Pharmacy Student (Senior)

Major: Pharmacy

Minor: Public Health Concentration

Hometown: Spring Grove, Pa.

High School: Spring Grove Area HS

Position: IM, fly, back and distance

Driving force for your decision to come to Wilkes?

Pharmacy was the main draw, as there are only a handful of pharmacy schools in Pennsylvania. I wanted to go somewhere that was smaller and more charming. Ultimately, my overnight trip with the swim team solidified my decision, as I felt that I would make the best of friends for life, and I was right. I love my team.

Post-graduation plans in terms of a career?

I would love to go into pediatric pharmacy. I am looking into Johns Hopkins or CHOP.

Favorite memory as a Colonel?

Late night Applebee’s team dates on Friday nights.

Hopes for this season as a Colonel?

I hope to make the most of this season for the graduating seniors! (I will be swimming next year as well because of extra eligibility due to COVID-19).

When/Why did you first begin playing?

I began swimming when I was five because I was kicked out of every other sport. I had a really bad attention span, and swimming kind of requires attention in order to not drown (haha).

Favorite thing to do during practice?

My favorite thing to do is make faces underwater at others in the lane next to me. On a more serious note, I like to lift my teammates up and create a hardworking atmosphere with them.

If you had to choose one thing about your program that you could improve, what would it be?

It would be great to have a larger women’s team! We have way too many boys compared to girls.

Other interests or hobbies off of the field?

I am currently raising a puppy, so I have been consumed with that. I am an avid lover of art, movies and hanging out with my friends.

Favorite building on campus?

I love the charm of the Farley library. It has a lot of history to it, and I love to do work there.

Favorite meal to eat on campus?

Upscale beef wellington, a sandwich made by the honorable Tony or a volcano roll.

What color/flavor of Gatorade is your favorite?

I do not typically drink gatorade, but I do enjoy dark blue.

If your life was a movie, who would you want to play you and why?

Emily Blunt because she can be funny, serious and driven all in one movie.

Favorite professor?

Literally the whole pharmacy department because they have done so much for me. Here are a few: Dr. Olenak, Dr. McManus, Dr. Kim Ferrence, Dr. Kieck, Dr. Jacobs … I love everyone in the department.

If you could have dinner with a famous person from the past, who would it be?

Van Gogh. I love his art, and I would love to pick his mind.

Most influential person in your life?

My mom, of course! She is the one that made me swim in the first place, and she has maybe missed two meets in my 17-year career.

A quote you live your life by?

“Abbigeatus, we are masters of the B final, baby!” – Trey Harloff

What does “Be Colonel” mean to you?

To me, “Be Colonel” means being the epitome of a student-athlete and leading by example.

Anyone to give a shout-out to?

So many people – Emilie, Trey, Shane, Alexa, Tyler, Justin, Joey, Tim, Micozzi, Keith, Liam, Mason, Chris, Maddy, Kaylyn and Andrea. I have loved every minute of swimming with you guys, and I can’t wait to finish it off next year!