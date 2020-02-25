Male Athlete of the Week: Tyson Araujo, junior ice hockey player

The Beacon: Male Athlete of the Week Feb. 9 to Feb. 16 Why Tyson Araujo was selected: Araujo recorded a seven-point week. He earned a hat trick, one of which was on the power-play, alongslide a pair of assists in Wilkes’ 6-2 victory over Neumann. Then, he followed up that performance with a pair of goals against Manhattanville, including a critical third period goal. Araujo earned the UCHC Player of the Week and MAC Offensive Player of the Week honors following his performances.

Name: Tyson Araujo

Year: Junior

Major: Sports Management

Hometown: Oak Bluffs, Mass.

High School: Martha’s Vineyard Regional HS

Position: Right Wing

Driving force for your decision to come to Wilkes?

I really liked the hockey program and coaching staff.

Post-graduation plans in terms of a career?

I hope to get a job managing a sports facility or team.

Favorite building on campus?

Weckesser Hall.

What came first? The chicken or the egg?

The chicken.

Hopes for this season as a Colonel?

My hope for this season is to win the UCHC.

When/Why did you first begin playing?

I began playing at five years old because my brother played, and I wanted to be like him.

Favorite thing to do during practice?

My favorite thing to do is score on Brandon Gordon.

If you had to choose one thing about your program that you could improve, what would it be?

I would love to see more students at our games.

Other interests or hobbies off of the ice?

Outside of hockey, I enjoy going out to eat and watching movies.

Most influential person in your life?

My dad.

If you could have dinner with a famous person from the past, who would it be?

Muhammad Ali.

Favorite professor?

Professor Rash.

Coke or Pepsi?

Coke, specifically Sprite.

Favorite meal to eat on campus?

Cookie monster ice cream from the SUB.

A quote you live your life by?

“Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.”

What does “Be Colonel” mean to you?

To me, “Be Colonel” means acting as a senior military officer.

Anyone to give a shout-out to?

The boys: Donny specifically, Matthew Mueller and SLMMMAAA.

-Compiled by Kirsten Peters, Co-Sports Editor