MVB: Three Colonels break six separate records in tri-match split
March 25, 2023
Three Colonels broke six school records
in a split with King’s College and Hood
College.
In the 3-2 loss to King’s, junior Noah
Taylor set the school record for single-
match kills with 24. He also set the school
record for points in a single match with
26. Senior Zach Shay set the school record
for assists in a single-match with 52 and
also broke the school record for assists in
a career. Shay ended the tri-match with 74
assists, totaling in 1,631 for his career thus
far. Junior Paul Binner broke the school
record for career points. He ended the tri-
match with 574.5 career points.
In the 3-0 win over Hood, Binner broke
his second school record of the day by
recording nine aces in a single match
The Colonels will continue to add to
these records as they have two games
remaining in the regular season.
Wilkes will travel to Drew University
and then wrap up with a senior night
celebration hosting Eastern University on
April 5.