MVB: Three Colonels break six separate records in tri-match split

Three Colonels broke six school records

in a split with King’s College and Hood

College.

In the 3-2 loss to King’s, junior Noah

Taylor set the school record for single-

match kills with 24. He also set the school

record for points in a single match with

26. Senior Zach Shay set the school record

for assists in a single-match with 52 and

also broke the school record for assists in

a career. Shay ended the tri-match with 74

assists, totaling in 1,631 for his career thus

far. Junior Paul Binner broke the school

record for career points. He ended the tri-

match with 574.5 career points.

In the 3-0 win over Hood, Binner broke

his second school record of the day by

recording nine aces in a single match

The Colonels will continue to add to

these records as they have two games

remaining in the regular season.

Wilkes will travel to Drew University

and then wrap up with a senior night

celebration hosting Eastern University on

April 5.