Female Athlete of the Week: Ashley Burkhardt, junior lacrosse player

The Beacon: Female Athlete of the Week Feb. 9 to Feb. 16 Why Ashley Burkhardt was selected: In Wilkes' first contest of the season, Burkhardt recorded four goals within the first 25 minutes against Bryn Athyn. Her game-high four goals helped the Colonels secure a 15-0 shutout over the Lions on Feb. 15.

Female Athlete of the Week: Ashley Burkhardt

Name: Ashley Burkhardt

Year: Junior

Major: Criminology & Sociology

Hometown: Harve de Grace, Md.

High School: Havre de Grace HS

Position: Attack

Driving force for your decision to come to Wilkes?

I was motivated to come to Wilkes because of the size of the campus and how personable everyone on campus is.

Post graduation plans in terms of a career?

After I graduate, I aspire to work in the field of social work.

Favorite building on campus?

UCOM.

What came first? The chicken or the egg?

The chicken.

Hopes for this season as a Colonel?

Personally, I’m hoping to earn 100 points and goals. As a team, I’m hoping we’ll win conference games this season!

When/Why did you first begin playing?

I started playing at eight years old. I started because my brother played lacrosse also, and I thought it would be fun to try, too.

Favorite thing to do during practice?

During practice, I like shooting shuttles.

If you had to choose one thing about your program that you could improve, what would it be?

Right now, I have nothing I would change about our program.

Other interests or hobbies off of the field?

Outside of lacrosse, I enjoy watching movies.

Most influential person(s) in your life?

My parents have been equally influential.

If you could have dinner with a famous person, who would it be?

Ellen Pompeo.

Favorite professor?

Dr. Wilczak.

Coke or Pepsi?

Coke.

Favorite meal to eat on campus?

A chicken caesar wrap from the POD.

A quote you live your life by?

“First impressions are the best impressions.”

What does “Be Colonel” mean to you?

To me, “Be Colonel” means to always do the best you can and work hard to succeed!

Anyone to give a shout-out to?

All my brothers!

-Compiled by Kirsten Peters, Co-Sports Editor