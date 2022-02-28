Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show: Setting The Bar High For All To Follow

It is no secret that rap and R&B culture have been prominent and relevant since The Sugarhill Gang. The 2022 Super Bowl LVI halftime show was long-awaited by many as soon as the artist lineup was announced in early October. The headliners of the show were Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem, who are all Los Angeles natives.

It was a surprise to many when during the show, popular rap artist, 50 Cent made an appearance. This year’s halftime show was different from those that have taken place in the past for a few reasons. With that said, for many millennials, this was a highly awaited event and show, especially for millennials who thoroughly enjoyed rap and hip-hop in the 90s and 2000s.

The show began with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg standing on top of a white mansion, as the infamous song “Still D.R.E.,” which had its debut in 1999, began playing while Dr. Dre was dropping beats left and right. In order of performance, it began with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, followed by 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and last but not least, the infamous Eminem, or “Slim Shady,” as some may call him. After what seemed to be one of the best halftime performances of all time for many individuals who tuned in to the game, on social media, the opinions varied. As for Wilkes students, the opinions on the halftime show were solid and consistent all around.

Wilkes junior, Nate Whitaker, thought the show was a great success.

“Personally, I thought the collaboration of old school artists (minus Kendrick) was a great group and great choice of songs,” said Whitaker.

As for Wilkes senior, Donovan Breeding, he says, “I thought this was the best halftime show I’ve seen. I really liked the representation of black people during the biggest game of the year. It was a really well put-together show.”

A diverse representation of people in “big time” games in the NFL has been a significant issue in years past. But this year that was not the case. In support of Black Lives Matter and Colin Kaepernick, after his performance, Eminem decided to take a knee in solidarity, which has continued to be a controversial stance to take, especially in the NFL. The artists also made sure to show tribute to late rap artist Tupac Shakir by performing “California Love.”

This year’s Super Bowl halftime show has set the bar extremely high for the future. From the diverse group of nostalgic artists to the unique set, this halftime show will be remembered for many years to come. And to the artists who will perform next, have some big shoes to fill.