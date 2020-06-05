Importance of the Black Lives Matter Movement amplified since death of George Floyd

After the horrifying death of George Floyd in custody of the Minneapolis police on May 25, protests and riots have broken out across the United States. These events have resulted in response to police brutality that has led to numerous deaths of unarmed black men and women.

The Black Lives Matter Movement has once again been thrust into the spotlight, and support is necessary now more than ever. Racism has no place in our country, but many don’t understand the weight behind the BLM Movement and why the message is needed.

As a 20-year-old white woman who has lived in a rural, mostly white community her whole life, I acknowledge my privilege and know that I will never experience prejudice like people of color do on a daily basis. However, as a well informed ally and citizen of the United States, I also know that Black Lives Matter needs to be supported by everyone with no excuses.

The Movement was created in 2013. Three female Black organizers wanted to respond to the acquittal of Trayvon Martin’s murderer. Since then, the movement has grown exponentially and has been at the forefront of many moments through the last few years, where racial inequality and oppression were discussed openly due to certain events.

According to Black Lives Matter’s official website, the movement “is an ideological and political intervention in a world where Black lives are systematically and intentionally targeted for demise. It is an affirmation of Black folks’ humanity, our contributions to this society and our resilience in the face of deadly oppression.”

The impact of BLM on American society is easy to recognize – especially now. During a time when millions of people are speaking up, supporting and protesting for racial equality is a human right. The movement is crucial.

The United States of America has always been in a constant battle with racism, since the principles are deeply embedded in the country’s history. It is dangerous to live in a world where racism exists and in America, and yet the ideology is unfortunately alive and well.

Black Lives Matter is simply fighting for basic human rights for people of color. And although it seems mind-boggling that people can be against something that every human being deserves, many American citizens feel their rights are being threatened by giving others the same equality.

White privilege exists in every aspect of life, and BLM is dismantling the entire social construct. There is no excuse for people of color to experience prejudice to the extremes of fearing for their lives while doing the simplest of things, such as jogging or having a cell phone which have both been excuses for the murders of innocent, unarmed Black men.

Racism of all kinds should not exist in the 21st century, and this movement is setting out to change that.

However, as one’s news feed becomes filled with videos from protests across the country or world, thousands of resources have been shared and the Black Lives Matter Movement has become widespread once again.

This is where anyone can take action – you can help.

It’s necessary to become involved, and it’s very easy to do so. Sign petitions, donate if you’re financially able, hold conversations with your friends and family, show your support on social media, email or call your legislators, educate yourself and become a better ally.

It is up to every single one of us to do our part to change the reality of how racism continues to exist within our country. Black lives matter, without question.