Male Athlete of the Week: Robert Pecorelli, senior basketball player

The Beacon: Male Athlete of the Week Feb. 2 to Feb. 9 Why Robert Pecorelli was selected: With contests against Stevenson and DeSales, Pecorelli led the week. In his performance against Stevenson, Pecorelli reached 30 points for the third time this season. Against DeSales, Pecorelli notched 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds to be an offensive force for the Colonels.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 5 + 2? Send Email Cancel

Name: Robert Pecorelli

Year: Senior

Major: Marketing & Management

Hometown: Huntington, N.Y.

High School: Harborfields HS

Position: Guard

Driving force for your decision to come to Wilkes?

I decided to come to Wilkes because of the great atmosphere to further my athletic and academic careers. The university provided great opportunities that others schools didn’t.

Post-graduation plans in terms of a career?

I have a job lined up in New York City at an expert networking firm.

Favorite building on campus?

UCOM because of Starbucks.

What came first? The chicken or the egg?

The egg — no doubt.

Hopes for this season as a Colonel?

My hope for this season is to have a great last year enjoying every moment with my teammates.

When/Why did you first begin playing?

I began playing in first grade because my brother played, and I wanted to, too.

Favorite thing to do during practice?

Offensive-mageddon.

If you had to choose one thing about your program that you could improve, what would it be?

Nothing.

Other interests or hobbies off of the court?

Outside of basketball, I’m interested in Star Wars, podcasts, reading and just enjoying my free time.

Most influential person in your life?

My father.

If you could have dinner with a famous person from the past, who would it be?

Kobe Bryant.

Favorite professor?

Dr. Kaster.

Coke or Pepsi?

Pepsi.

Favorite meal to eat on campus?

An omelet from Sue.

A quote you live your life by?

“Life is short, smile while you still have teeth.”

What does “Be Colonel” mean to you?

To me, “Be Colonel” means being apart of a university that takes pride in everything it does, while also being the best you possibly can be.

Anyone to give a shout-out to?

I’d like to give a shout-out to SAD6 minus Allie P. and my mom.

-Compiled by Kirsten Peters, Co-Sports Editor