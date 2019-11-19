BB: Teams travel for tournies

Men’s and women’s basketball played for tournament championships on Sunday. The men’s team played Montclair while the women’s team played William and Smith.

The men defeated Marymount 73-65, advancing to the Marymount Tournament Championship. They jumped out to a big lead in the first half of the championship game. By halftime, they led by 16. Wilkes continued to push in the second half, leading by as many as 22 points with 19:11 left in the second half.

Rob Pecorelli and Mark Mullins exploded for the Colonels, posting 33 and 25 points, respectively. For the second time in four games this season, Pecorelli flirted with a triple-double, grabbing eight rebounds and eight assists. Mullins grabbed another double-double, his second of the season, with 11 rebounds.

The Colonels’ dynamic duo both reached the 1,000 point milestone in this game.

Wilkes appeared to be on cruise control as they headed towards a fourth win to start the season, but Montclair stormed back, scoring 59 points in the second half.

The Red Hawks had three scorers in double figures, while the Colonels had just two.

The Wilkes women’s team didn’t have the same luck in the Franklin and Marshall Tip-Off Championship, as they fell 59-39. They defeated the Diplomats 53-50 in the first game to advance to the championship.

The Colonels fell behind in the first half 35-16 and couldn’t muster up enough to come back in the second half.

Freshman Brianna Horton led Wilkes with eight points, followed by senior Gianna Roberts who had seven.

Gabby Smicherko was named to the All-Tournament team after posting a double-double in the first game with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Horton led the team with 36 minutes. The closest Colonel to Horton’s minutes was Alyssa Alfano, who had 24.

The Colonels loss is just their first of the season, putting their record at 3-1.

The men will host Scranton on Wednesday as they aim to improve their record to 5-0. The women’s team is back in action for the Cross County Challenge against Marywood on Friday.