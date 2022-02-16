Creative Colonel of the Week: Haley Katona

Haley Katona, a junior political

science major, is this week’s pick for

creative colonel. Katona’s high school

experiences and the urge to reinvent how

she sees language and emotion are what

fuels her passion for poetry.

According to Katona, she was always

interested in writing and loved English

her whole life but found that grief and

injustice, both as concepts and emotions,

are what pushed her into writing.

“I went through many personal

incidents that affected me deeply, such as

abuse and suicides of those around me,

combined with the administration who

was focused on sweeping wrongs under

the carpet while allowing a dangerous

environment for high school students to

perpetuate,” said Katona.

Katona usually writes about emotions

since they can be difficult to understand.

Normally, she writes about emotions that

she has seen or experienced herself and

translates them into imagery so others

can interpret and relate to them.

“I deeply enjoy the process of stringing

imagery and specific vocabulary together

in order to convey emotion itself,” said

Katona.

Katona’s vocabulary and imagery has

not gone unnoticed by others and is

what makes her work stand out.

“I especially enjoy her creative word

choice which always creates a unique

aesthetic and theme,” said Jennifer Boch,

senior history and international relations

major. “In addition, there is a lovely

balance of simplicity and complexity

that makes it flow while also having

great depth.”

During Katona’s first year here, her

friends urged her to submit her poetry

to the university’s creative writing

magazine, Manuscript Society. Out of

the work she submitted, three were

published.

“I think Haley’s poetry is of exceptional

quality and has very meaningful content,”

said Boch. “When I read her poetry, I feel

like I am reading something written by

the romantics like Keats, Bysshe-Shelley

or Byron but in the modern age.”

Currently, she has a private Instagram

account where she posts her poems

to display her artistic process. Katona

has plans to eventually open it up like

a publication release, expressing her

disinterest about financial profit or

popularity.

“I put it on there because it’s kind of

like piecing together a book in real-

time,” said Katona. “Though some pieces

are heavy, my only real goal is to avoid

self-censorship.”

Katona describes writing as freedom

not often thought of as freedom, which

is her favorite part of writing. For her, it

is hard to exactly describe how or why

writing inspires her.

“Poetry helps cleanse wounds deeper

than just speaking about emotions in my

opinion,” said Katona. “You are creating

something where it was once destroyed.”

Despite her passion for writing, Katona

is set on a career in law and plans to

become a civil rights attorney and hopes

to eventually become a judge, focusing

on trying to heal injustice.

However, this will not stop her from

writing. Her end goal is to have at least

one full collection of poetry published.