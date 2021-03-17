Raising money for charity with style through Actions Over Words

Alec Levin, a member of the Wilkes Class of 2020, has created his own apparel company, Actions Over Words. For every item sold, $5 is donated to charity.

When he was 17, Levin attended a leadership conference in N.J., and listened to public speaker Mike Smith, who inspired him to help others. Levin said he was “inspired to make a change in my life by figuring out how I can make an impact on the world.”

A short amount of time later, Levin founded Actions Over Words on Feb. 2, 2015, an apparel company with unique designs. Out of every sale, $5 is donated to various charities, one that is chosen for every month.

“Ultimately, actions speak louder than words,” said Levin. “I wanted to make an impact with my actions instead of my words.”

It was not just the name of Levin’s company that was dearly to him. The logo itself — an ocean wave with “Action” above and “Over Words” below the wave — also has a unique story behind it.

“Incorporating a wave into our logo with ‘Actions’ being on top of the wave was important for two reasons. First, because I grew up on the beach, and second, because waves resemble a movement and that’s what we are trying to create with Actions Over Words,” said Levin.

However, in his sophomore year, Levin became so busy with tennis and his college courses, leading him to dissolving the business. After graduating, Levin started his career in financial services in Boston. Despite that, something felt wrong to him, and he wondered where his path in life would go.