Justin Timberlake’s new album to be released soon

Justin Timberlake’s comeback was highly anticipated by fans following his last album “Man In The Woods” (2018). He uploaded a few teasers on his instagram building the suspense on when the new album would be released.

After weeks of teasing and speculation, Timberlake finally confirmed a new album on Jan. 19 posting a video to his instagram account following a post for the release date of the single “Selfish”. The album titled “Everything I Thought It Was” is to be released on March 15 with 2 leading singles “Selfish” and “Drown”

Justin has had a long career in the music industry. Often deemed as the “Prince of Pop,” he was first introduced to the entertainment world at 12 years old when he started his career on a variety show on Disney Channel “The All New Mickey Mouse Club” in 1993-1994.

After MMC he became a boyband heartthrob in *NSYNC. As *NSYNC took over the world and captured the hearts of teen girls all around over and so did JT. Justin’s time in *NSYNC showed the world how talented he is with his dance moves and voice.

Then after *NSYNC disbanded, Justin released his debut album “Justified” which was released in November of 2002. This album showed more of an R&B sound of Justin and it really marked his spot as a solo artist in the music industry. The album went on to win “Best Pop Vocal Album” at the 2003 and grammys and peaked at number two on the US charts.This album contains timeless hits like “Rock Your Body” and “Cry Me A River” Justified solidified his sound that carries on today.

After the success of Justified, he then released FutureSex/LoveSounds on Sept.8, 2006. For this album, he collaborated with producer Timbaland. This album still featured an R&B sound but included more of a dance and pop sound as well. This album received an “Album of The Year” nomination and “Best Pop Vocal Album” nomination at the Grammys. The album also peaked number one on the charts. This album included well loved hits like “SexyBack” “What Goes Around…Comes Around” and “My Love.”

Seven years after the release of “FutureSex/LoveSounds,” he released The 20/20 Experience on March 15th of 2013. The second part to this album “The 20/20 Experience 2 of 2” was released on September 27th of 2013. This album has a different sound than the first two albums he’s released. It includes elements of neo soul, R&B and pop. This album was a commercial huge success. It debuted at number one on the charts and it became the best selling album of 2013. It was nominated for “Best Pop Vocal Album” at the Grammys. This album contains hits like “Suit and Tie”, “Pusher Love Girl” and “Mirrors”

Then five years later Justin released “Man of The Woods” on February 2, 2018. This album is slightly different from what he has released in the past. It still includes his signature R&B and Pop sound, but includes elements of americana. This album features a collaboration with Chris Stapleton for the hit “Say Something” which received a Grammy nomination for “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance”. Hits on this record include “Say Something” and “Filthy”

With the track run Timberlake has had in the music industry, there is no doubt that this new album will receive a whole lot of love and attention. Fans are excited and the anticipation is high for “Everything I Thought It Was.” He is also embarking on a world tour for this album starting on April 29th in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.