Wilkes declares May 1 Blue and Gold Day

On May 1, Wilkes will host Blue and Gold Day to celebrate the incoming university class and members of the Class of 2020.

“In the middle of final exams, we pause annually to celebrate Blue and Gold Day,” said Interim President Paul Adams. “It is our opportunity to demonstrate our pride in Wilkes, but also a day to show unity with and welcome our newest Colonels.”

The day started off last year to celebrate the incoming students. Since the campus is currently closed, the administration is looking for everyone to participate virtually in Blue and Gold Day as a way to celebrate the family of Colonels.

“Blue and Gold Day started last year as a day for the entire Wilkes community — incoming students, current students, alumni, faculty and staff — to show our school spirit and welcome incoming students to the family of Colonels,” said Kishan Zuber, vice president of enrollment management and marketing. “Especially this year, when we can’t be together on campus, we also want to celebrate our current students and our seniors, who have really demonstrated what it means to Be Colonel.”

Everyone, including students, staff, faculty and alumni, is invited to share their Wilkes pride through social media platforms.

E-mentor and international relations major Donald Ballou shared that he is going to do the best he can to make this upcoming year the best it can be for incoming first-year students.

“I know there’s a lot of things up in the air with your education, but I can assure you that Wilkes is not looking to minimize any part of the amazing experience the incoming classes traditionally have,” Ballou said. “Orientation’s and Welcome Weekend are highlights of a Wilkes student’s college career, and we intend to deliver on that, especially this year.

“The people in the Office of Student Development are some of the best people on campus, and they care about their students’ experiences so much. I have complete faith in them, and will be helping out in making this happen in any way I can.”

Interested in participating? Here’s how to participate in Blue and Gold Day:

Get together Wilkes gear or anything that is blue and gold and take a picture to show Wilkes University pride. ]

Post pictures on May 1 to social media using the hashtag #WilkesU.

Wilkes’s social media will share out the selfies to welcome the new incoming class.

Ballou has high expectations for Wilkes students to be sharing their Colonel spirit.

“I’m sure you’ll be able to see some of the most spirited and enthusiastic posts and outreaches by my fellow E-mentors. We’re a lively bunch that might as well ‘bleed blue and gold,’ as our amazing and dedicated Orientation Coordinator Alanah Guerrero likes to say.”

Since the campus is currently closed due to COVID-19, Wilkes wants to share its spirit with everyone at home. Zuber explained that Blue and Gold day is a fun way to show off school spirit to show incoming students that we are a huge family of Colonels.

“May 1 coincides with National College Decision Day, the day by which high school seniors traditionally must commit to a college or university,” Zuber said. “T. High school seniors across the country are encouraged to show their school colors and celebrate their college plans. Though we’ve moved our deadline to June 1 because of COVID-19, we wanted to end our Virtual Accepted Student Week by pulling everyone together for something fun.”