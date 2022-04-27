SOFT: Clutch hitting allows for series split against Del. Val.

The softball team is right under .500 as they head into their last week of play. They are sitting below .200 in conference play and will finish out their season in a home doubleheader as they host Lycoming College tonight at 4 p.m..

Wilkes started out their season with a three game win streak on their spring break trip to Myrtle Beach.

The Colonels are coached by Jackie Klahold who is in her third season as head coach.

“Heading into our final 2 double headers of the season, we are looking to finish on a strong note,” said Klahold. “Have some momentum going into the off season and into the fall next year.