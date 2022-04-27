SOFT: Clutch hitting allows for series split against Del. Val.
The softball team is right under .500 as they head into their last week of play. They are sitting below .200 in conference play and will finish out their season in a home doubleheader as they host Lycoming College tonight at 4 p.m..
Wilkes started out their season with a three game win streak on their spring break trip to Myrtle Beach.
The Colonels are coached by Jackie Klahold who is in her third season as head coach.
“Heading into our final 2 double headers of the season, we are looking to finish on a strong note,” said Klahold. “Have some momentum going into the off season and into the fall next year.
Senior Rachel Pritchard leads the team with an active batting average of .406 adding 26 hits, 10 runs and 11 RBIs (as of April 23).
“After playing collegiate softball for five years now, being a leader at the plate has come with experience,” said Pritchard. “While this achievement is commendable, it is about being successful in each game as it contributes to success for everyone.”
In their most recent doubleheader, the Colonels split with DelVal at the Aggies home field.
Game one went in Wilkes’ favor as they held DelVal in the bottom of the seventh, winning 5-4.
No runs were scored until the fifth inning when first year Nicole Howell singled to left field, scoring senior Erin Cabry. Junior Hope Mullins singled to the shortstop and brought in sophomore Kaylie Capriotti, making the score 2-0. To finish out the fifth inning scoring burst, Pritchard singled down the left field line, bringing in Howell.
The Aggies scored in the bottom of the fifth, but the Colonels answered in the sixth as Howell got her second RBI of the game, scoring Cabry.
A DelVal solo home run brought the score to 4-3 in Wilkes’ favor, but the Colonels secured the win at the top of the seventh when first year Kayla Burleson singled to right field, bringing in senior CayleeMae Williams.
“It felt great to get the winning RBI,” said Burleson. “I am so glad I was able to help my team out in a tough situation.”
The Aggies got another run off of a double RBI, but the Colonels got the final out and won the game 5-4.
Mullins started on the mound, pitching four innings with no hits, no runs, one walk and added four strikeouts. Senior Rhia Aurand finished the game and picked up the win pitching three innings allowing five hits, four runs, one walk and added two strikeouts.
The second game led to a 7-2 loss as Wilkes did not get their bats going until their final time at the plate in the seventh inning. The runs were scored by freshman Emily Murphy off of another Howell hit and by Howell off of a sacrifice fly by senior Emma Stauffer.
Wilkes looks to finish their season at home as they host Lycoming College tonight.