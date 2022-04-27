LAX: Men’s and Women’s teams both fall to Stevens 20-5

The women’s and men’s lacrosse teams seasons are both almost finished. Although both teams have been eliminated from postseason contention, they look to finish their seasons on a positive note. The women’s team took on the Stevens Ducks on Saturday at Schmidt Stadium, their last home game of the season. Not much clicked for the Colonels as they were outdueled 20-5 on the afternoon. That has been the story of the season for Wilkes as they are currently on a six game losing streak and sit at 3-11 on the season. “The biggest struggle for the team so far this year has definitely been the injuries,” said head coach Amber

McCarver. “We have had 4 ACL injuries so far this year, two of which occurred during big games. Losing players this late in the season has been tough for the team and we are going to need our younger classmen to step up big for us, but I truly believe that they have it in them to do so.” With so many injuries it has been tough for the team to find any real consistency with its lineups, which is not ideal when playing a tough MAC Freedom schedule. However, adversity is not something new to this team, as they were without a coach just weeks before the season started. Despite that, the group has stuck together and now feel like they are closer than ever as the season winds down. “The biggest improvement as a team

I feel would be our overall dedication to the sport,” said senior midfielder Savannah Bauman. “We came so close as a family this season, and I feel this is due to the instability of fall ball and early season prior to Coach Amber joining us. We really showed that we wanted to continue with our love for lacrosse, and clearly did everything in our power to doso.” The men’s team did not fare well either as they traveled to Hoboken, N.J. to take on Stevens. They fell to the top-ranked Ducks 20-5 on Saturday afternoon to bring their overall record to 4-12. Despite a tough year, the Colonels offense has been a bright spot. They averaged around ten goals a game, sitting right in the middle of the conference. “Our biggest improvement this year