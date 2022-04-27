GOLF: Men’s and women’s teams finish up their seasons

Last weekend, the men’s and women’s golf teams took one step closer to ending their 2021-2022 seasons. The men competed in the 2022 MAC Championships as the women faced Misericordia University and King’s College in a tri-match.

After the first day of the championship, the men’s team placed fourth out of nine teams overall with a score of 329, trailing Stevens, Arcadia and Misericordia. Senior Michael Sherrick led all Colonels after the first day with a score of 81. Following Sherrick are junior Andrew Finke and first-year Max Cocchi who both had a score of 84.

After the end of the second day, the Colonels held their fourth place spot and finished with a final score of 672. Sherrick continued as the lead scorer for Wilkes with 162 and placed 12th overall out of 43 golfers in the championship. First-year Cole Jungwirth was right behind Sherrick as he placed 13th in a two-way tie with a score of 165.

“We had a rough start yesterday,” said head coach Guy Rothery. “We had a few rookies in their first MAC championship who I think were a little nervous and the conditions weren’t as good, but as a whole I thought we played pretty well.”

The men’s team headed into the championships with a record of 6-8 on the season.

In the fall portion of their season, the Colonels found themselves splitting their matches to earn a 3-3 record before fall break. However, the spring portion has proven difficult for the team as they sit at a record of 3-5 in the second half of their season.

Despite their struggles in the spring, the Colonels still had their bright moments throughout the year. The team began both portions of their season with a win, defeating rival King’s College 327-351 in the fall opener and Misericordia 328-337 in the spring opener. In a 27-hole matchup