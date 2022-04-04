MLAX: Colonels fall to 4-5 on season after home match

The men’s lacrosse team closed out their non-conference portion of the season with a game against Utica College Saturday afternoon at Schmidt Stadium. The Colonels lost to the visiting Pioneers 18-13 and fell to 4-5 on the season.

The first quarter was a back and forth affair, with multiple lead changes from both sides.

Wilkes was leading 3-2, after junior midfielder Jacob Kudysch scored off a slick pass from senior midfielder Ethan Weaver. The play resulted in Weaver earning his 100th career point.

“It felt really great to reach that milestone,” said Weaver. “It just feels good to be around great teammates that are able to elevate me and help me get to the hundredth point.”

Weaver was tied for the team lead in points, as he racked up two goals and three assists to help generate the Colonels offense.

Utica quickly responded with three goals to take a 5-4 lead after the period. Wilkes used three consecutive goals of their own to get ahead 7-5.

With the score tied at eight and just a few minutes remaining in the half, it seemed as if the game was going to come down to whomever got the ball last.