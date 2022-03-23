Coach of the Year: Tyler Hynes, driven by those around him

Tyler Hynes, men’s ice hockey head coach, received the 2022 Coach of the Year award during the final week of the winter season. The award was presented to Hynes as he led his team and first graduating class to a record of 20-5-1 on the year.

“It was special (to get the award),” said Hynes. “It is a staff award though, because there are a lot of great people around this program. One person can not hold it all up.”

Hynes attributes all of his success to those around him, encapsulating the definition of a true leader.

“Lucas Bombardier was awesome as my assistant, he came in and just really elevated our program and continues to do so,” said Hynes. “Our athletic trainer Tyler Brady has helped me so many times and chipped in when most trainers would not in those situations. There are so many things that have to go right to be recognized for that (award).”

Before his coaching career at Wilkes, Hynes played hockey at Albany Academy. He worked his way up in the junior leagues and then completed four years at the Division I Union College as a three-time ECAC Hockey All-Academic honoree.

From being coached by Brad Shaver in his early hockey career, Hynes was inspired and wanted to leave an impression on future skaters.

“(Shaver) impacted me growing up,” said Hynes. “He helped me structure my life and streamlined my priorities. That kind of changed my trajectory and if I could be a little piece of that to somebody else, then I am doing my job.”

Hynes began his career at Wilkes as the assistant coach in 2018, the year the program began. He became the head coach in 2019 and currently holds the position.

In his first year as head coach,