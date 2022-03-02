MVB: Colonels remain winless against MAC Freedom teams

The men’s volleyball team looked to pick up their first MAC Freedom win of the season as they faced the visiting Arcadia Knights Saturday afternoon in the Marts Center. Wilkes was unable to come away with the win, as they lost 3-1.

The Colonels did not come out of the gates with much enthusiasm. They looked flat on all levels and Arcadia took advantage of that, winning the opening set 25-17.

“Every team has hard hitters,” said head coach Joseph Czopek. “What Arcadia has is a well-rounded attack, and that helped keep our defense off guard.”

Things were much different in the second set. Wilkes’ offense and defense started to work in cohesion. Speicher played a big role in that with multiple blocks and tipped balls that got his team energized. The Colonels were able to tie things up with a 27-25 win.

With things now all square, the third set became crucial in who was going to win the match. Things were once again back and forth before the Arcadia hitters started to do some damage. Some thunderous swings near the end of the set ended up being the difference-maker as the Knights took the set.

“Conference games have always been a real competitive scheme for us,” said senior middle hitter Ethan Speicher. “We have always been ranked lowest in the conference, and we take that as a challenge. We want teams to look at us with some respect.”