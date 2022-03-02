MIH: Willpower sends Wilkes to the UCHC Championship

Wilkes appeared in one of the most competitive games of the year as it was a chance to get one step closer to the United Collegiate Hockey Conference Championship cup.

In the semifinal game between the Colonels and the Chatham Cougars, Wilkes came out on top and is in the running for the UCHC title with a 5-1 win.

“I am just so proud,” said head coach Tyler Hynes. “We are 37-0 in our games against Pennsylvania teams and that is really tough to do in any sport. I am just very excited that they (the team) get what they deserve and this senior class means everything to me.”

This fast-paced game started with a big Chatham goal by Matthew Doyle at the 17:25 mark of the first period.

Two minutes later Wilkes’ own senior Phil Erickson nailed one in with dirty assists from seniors Tyler Barrow and Devon Schell.

“It is do or die in the playoffs and I was fired up,” said Erickson. “Tyler and Devon made a great play to get the puck to the net and I was lucky enough to be in the right spot to put it home.”

The puck went back and forth between the two aggressive teams and senior Ben Stefanini got a great look at the goal and chipped one in at the 13:08 mark. His goal was assisted by senior Scott Mueller and junior Nick Godfrey.