MVB: Double wins for Wilkes in tri-match on home court

The men’s volleyball team looked to rebound off a tough loss against rival King’s College with a non-conference tri-match Saturday in the Marts Center. They did exactly that with a pair of wins over visiting Immaculata University and Wilson College.

“It was very exciting to see the fight the team had and will to prevail after starting the match down two sets and being in a no-lose situation,” said assistant coach Alex Czopek. “Players, coaches, and spectators alike were all feeling the excitement of the win.”

In the first match of the day, things were not looking bright for the Colonels as they lost the first two sets to the Mighty Macs of Immaculata. The sets were neck and neck, but Immaculta got the big points towards the end and capitalized on some Wilkes’ mistakes.

Wilkes needed to respond quickly if they wanted to get back into this game. Once again, the third set was very even. This time the Colonels made the big plays at the end and won the set 25-23.

“We realized that we weren’t playing to our full potential and that we had come into the game a bit overconfident,” said sophomore middle hitter Paul Binner. “We knew we had to make a move coming