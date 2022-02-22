MIH: Senior Night celebration leads to MAC Championship title

The first graduating class for the No. 9 Men’s Ice Hockey team celebrated its accomplishment on Saturday against Stevenson University where Wilkes won the MAC Championship 3-1. That same day, the Colonels recognized 15 seniors and one graduate student.

“It is hard to sum up our senior class in a few words but I know one of them is resilient,” said head coach Tyler Hynes. “This group does not blink, they attack adversity and welcome challenge. Bunch of blue-collar colonels with white-collar talent.”

Wilkes honored seniors (by jersey #) Nico Pidro, Dylan Kuipers, Jay Gallagher, Tyson Araujo, Donald Flynn, Michael Gurska, Tyler Barrow, Devon Schell, Nick Fea, Ben Stefanini, Danny Reidel, Ryan Galvin, Scott Mueller, Phil Erickson, Tyler Dill, and graduate student Xavier Abdella.

“This senior class means everything to the program, They built this team from the ground up and have great pride in wearing the Colonel logo,” said junior Billy Berry. “They make it easy for newcomers to feel welcome and be a part of the Wilkes hockey culture.”

Pidro leaves the Colonels with a career-high of 31 saves in a single game in the 2021-22 season against Utica College. During the regular season, Pidro had a total of 222 saves with a .945 save percentage.