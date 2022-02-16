Wilkes basketball travels to Del. Val. for a MAC match-up

Jason Eberhart, Ariel Reed, Asst. Sports EditorFebruary 16, 2022
Sports
Wilkes-Barre versus “King’s-Barre” – Football Tweet Statistics
MVB: Tri-match in-brief AND Wilkes switches from MAC to LHAC starting in 2023- 2024 athletic year
Tennis looks to extend dominance in the MAC-Freedom
No. 8 Colonels fall to No. 2 Utica in dramatic shootout
MIH: Colonels continue their commanding play with 8-1 win
MVB: Colonels unexpected lineup change stifles win-streak
WLAX: Amber McCarver starts journey as new head coach
One goal closer to UCHC championship with 8-1 win over King’s College
MLB 2022 National Hall Of Fame Inductees
Super Bowl LVI Preview