Tennis looks to extend dominance in the MAC-Freedom

The men’s and women’s tennis teams will be looking to continue their dominant success through the MAC-Freedom as their season kicked off this past weekend. Wilkes will be led by first- year head coach Todd Kane as he takes over the program.

The Colonels have been hard at work in practice every day since returning to campus. They have only had a few weeks of practice to get ready for a daunting schedule ahead of them, and have a lot of things to figure out before their season kicks off.

“Taking over in late September did not give me much time to spend with the teams to figure out lineups,” said Kane. “Now I have a better understanding of their strengths and weaknesses which helps when putting doubles lineups together.”

The men’s team had won 12 consecutive conference championships before their streak was broken last season. The players the team year hope to recapture the title and will be led by sophomore team captain Cole Gibson.