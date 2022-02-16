No. 8 Colonels fall to No. 2 Utica in dramatic shootout

The No. 8 Wilkes Colonels men’s ice hockey team took on the No. 2 Utica Pioneers in a matchup that left fans on the edge of their seats.

Senior Dylan Kuipers started off the first period with a goal for the Colonels, assisted by seniors Tyler Barrow and Phil Erickson.

Wilkes held Utica to no goals in the first period, but the Pioneers evened the score in the second period.

The third period remained scoreless for both teams, leading to a 3×3 overtime along with keeping the goalies in net. Wilkes and Utica played out the five-minute overtime with no scores.

To break the tie, Wilkes and Utica were faced with a shootout. The Pioneers won the shootout 2-0 over the Colonels.

After the loss, the men’s ice hockey team became the No. 9 team.