MIH: Tyler Dill’s hat-trick leads Colonels over the Monarchs

A matchup that has been brewing since February 2020 between the Colonels and the Monarchs finally happened on Friday as Wilkes took charge and beat King’s 5-4.

Historically, Wilkes has taken King’s to the house, beating them consecutively since the Colonel program started in 2018.

“This rivalry is for real and we knew we were going to face a better team and we definitely saw that right away,” said head coach Tyler Hynes.

Fans were loud, tensions were high and skates were ready to hit the ice. Both teams were ready to claim the title of the “Barre.”

In the first period, Wilkes did not let King’s interfere with their title of “Wilkes-Barre” as they started off with a goal from senior forward Tyler Dill at the 8:02 mark.

“Some nights the puck just finds a way to go in the net and it always feels good when it does,” said Dill.

There were multiple faceoffs in the first period, mostly won by Wilkes as the faceoff team was trying to get every opportunity to get the puck in the net.

The Monarchs remained scoreless in the first due to seven saves by junior goaltender Michael Paterson-Jones. The Colonel’s defense was able to back Paterson-Jones up.

King’s was able to put a mark on the scoreboard within a minute into the second period as they capitalized on a power play. Jakub Viedemann scored a goal of his own, and moments later senior defender Scott Mueller put one in the net assisted by senior forwards Nick Fea and Donald Flynn.

“We like to play fast and strong,” said Mueller. “It always feels great to contribute in any way possible and Nick

Fea made a great play to me in the middle of the zone for a goal.”