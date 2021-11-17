FB: Monarchs third-quarter momentum caused Wilkes to fall and lose the Mayor’s Cup 34-7

Editor’s note: Baylee Guedes is the sibling to King’s senior quarterback Tekoah Guedes.

The biggest game of the year in the Barre took place on Saturday as Wilkes took on King’s College for the 25th annual Mayor’s Cup game at McCarthy Stadium. However, the Colonels lost to the Monarchs 34-7 after big drives from the King’s offense.

“I think the rivalry is an important aspect for both schools’ traditions,” said head coach Jonathan Drach. “In the grand scheme of things, it is just another game. I think that both schools want to win that game every year and it is an important game to win and we did not pull it off this week.”

The Monarchs got an early lead in the first quarter with a running touchdown from Brennan Robinson after a handoff by senior quarterback Tyler Moore as well as an extra point by Kyle Prescavage. Wilkes’ defense was crumbling early on as King’s kept pressuring them with their offense.