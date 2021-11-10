WSOC: Emily Bidelspach’s impact on Wilkes women’s soccer

After one year without competition, the women’s soccer team found a multitude of success. The team made it to playoffs and broke through round one to face the monster that is Misericordia (No. 3) in the second round. The Colonels fell to Misericordia, but their season had many more positives for a second round exit to be their story.

“Honestly, it’s been an interesting year, but one we have all come together for and enjoyed,” said head coach John McNichol. “I think we all gained a different perspective after having everything taken away from us with COVID. It kind of refocuses you and overall, it’s been a year where we dealt with a lot of adversity.”

One of the biggest pieces of adversity that this team dealt with was the loss of graduate student Niamh Harkins due to a hamstring injury. Harkins has been the starting center- back for Wilkes for the past five seasons and has earned first team All-MAC honors each year.

With the cornerstone of Harkins out for part of the season, senior forward Emily Bidelspach took on a big role with leading and shaping this team to be what they are today.

“I think our team really looks to her to score goals,” said McNichol. “I think we’ve watched her grow as a player from her first-year until now. I think her confidence has gone up– scoring 13 goals in a season in our conference is difficult to do. She wants to finish and go to goal. Having someone who wants the ball at her feet and to go to the goal is great. We are very excited that we had her on our team and not someone we had to play against.”