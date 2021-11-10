WIH: Colonels secure first win since February 2020

The period ended with a Wilkes goal by Guzdek, assisted by first-year defender Sofia Niemela and Lacombe, making the score 3-2.

“I believe the team connected well and we all pushed each other,” said Patterson. “We got into a rhythm and battled the best we could.”

Two minutes into the second period, Neumann scored a goal off of a power play and again five minutes later at the 7:17 mark, making the score 4-3. The Colonels did not score in the second period, but the Colonels continued to chip away at Neumann’s defense.

“The energy on and off the ice was such a key part of the game today,” said Guzdek. “We were all pushing each other to do our best.”

The third period remained scoreless for the Colonels and the Knights until the 15:11 mark as Neumann’s Rowland scored off of a power play, putting the Knights up 5-3. At the 18:29 mark, Wilkes’ sophomore forward Rachel Morey scored an unassisted short-handed goal. Unfortunately, the Colonels came up short to the Knights with a final score of 5-4.

“I think the loss was only on the scoreboard,” said Lacombe. “We went into the locker room after that game knowing we put in the work and were ready to put in the work again.”

Wilkes was ready for a rematch as they were set to play the Knights again the following day.

“The first game jitters are out,” said Morey. “Now we can really start to develop to our potential.”