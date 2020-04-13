Athlete of the Year Tournament begins today; fillable brackets online
April 13, 2020
The third annual Athlete of the Year tournament will begin today. All voting polls will be conducted through the @WilkesBeacon Twitter account.
Voting will begin on the men’s side. The Opening Round, consisting of seeds nine through 24, will face-off starting at 8 p.m.
To complete a digital version of the bracket, fillable PDFs can be used (MensAOTY2020-1, WomensAOTY2020-1 (1)). Simply download the brackets and type directly into them.
Bracket submissions should be emailed to Ben Mandell (Benjamin.Mandell@wilkes.edu) by 7:30 p.m. tonight.