MIH: Perfect weekend has Wilkes in first

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 3 + 9? Send Email Cancel

Another weekend with two wins has the Colonels knocking on the door for a first-round bye and a home playoff series.

The Colonels took care of Neumann on Friday, winning 6-2. Donald Flynn added to his nation-leading goal total with a pair of goals and Tyson Araujo had a monster night with five points, three goals and two assists.

Nick Fea continued to make plays, racking up four assists.

Wilkes had to sweat out Saturday’s contest with Manhattanville. They needed overtime to decide the game.

Danny Reidel played the role of hero, scoring three goals including the game-winner. Araujo stayed hot as well, netting two more goals and Flynn had a goal and an assist.

The power play continued to be a driving force for the Colonels, with three of their six goals coming with the man advantage.

Wilkes still sits alone on top of the United Collegiate Hockey Conference (UCHC). Utica and Stevenson battled Saturday night for the second-place spot and Utica prevailed. So The Colonels have a five point lead on the Mustangs and a two-point lead on Utica with two games left to play.