Students celebrate Winter-Fest

On Friday, Dec. 10 President Cant and Mrs. Cant held an outdoor Wilkes Winter-fest. The event was complete with horse-drawn carriage rides, festive snacks and drinks, professional group photos, a chance to meet princesses Elsa and Ana and more.

The winner of the President’s Office holiday card winner was announced at the event. The designer of this year’s card was an international student from the Republic of Panama, Hector Lange. Lange is in the Intensive English Program, and his hand-drawn card design shows a festive scene featuring the Farley Library and the John Wilkes statue.

Two other digital design and media art majors Danielle Morris and Shawn Stone each submitted their own design as well, and received a high amount of votes, featuring a snow globe design by Morris, and a seasonal design of Weckesser Hall by Stone.

Captions for photos:

Photo 1: Two students of the pharmacy class of 2o25, Kylie Thompson (left) and Kaylee Simmons (right) enjoyed a drink from the hot chocolate bar. Simmons said, “The campus looks absolutely stunning, and this is such a beautiful event.” Thompson added, “The hot chocolate is delicious too!”

Photo 2: Left to right: Sayre Kurecian, Edward Patrick, Katharine Marianacci, Lauren Patrick

Photo 3: Teagan Norton, age 6, with Elsa and Ana