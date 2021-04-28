Beacon Briefs: Upcoming campus events

Register for a Major LEAP

LEAP Alternative Break will host “A Major LEAP: How to Maximize Your Major with an Alternative Break Experience.” This symposium will feature several panels discussing how to maximize various majors with social justice issues, such as animal welfare, public health, education and ecotourism through the LEAP-AB program.

Panels will take place throughout the morning and afternoon in-person in UCOM 231 on May 1 at 10 a.m., and they will also be streamed on Zoom. Lunch will be provided for in-person attendees.

This year’s keynote speaker is Kaitlin Taber-Miller Karpinski, LEAP alumna and School Leader and Rooted Foundation advisor at Rooted School.

Enter a Contest to Name the New Campus Store

The university is looking for students, faculty and staff to enter a contest to name the new campus store, which will be built on the first floor of the Henry Student Center over the summer. They want students to get creative with the new names and are inviting Wilkes students to submit appropriate Wilkes-themed names for the store.

If interested, suggestions can be submitted until April 28. Submissions will be narrowed down to the top five by May 1 and shared with the entire campus community for a vote. The student who submits the winning name will receive Apple AirPods Pro.

Join the Sidhu Virtual Research and Teaching Symposium

The 2021 Sidhu Virtual Research and Teaching Symposium will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 18. Anyone can participate in this symposium. Faculty and students are welcome to attend and present their research projects as well.

Students can sign-up either through a link on the Today at Wilkes emails or scan the QR code to register. The due date for registration is April 30. Once registered, participants will receive a link for the symposium with the guidelines for presentations and the program.

Questions or concerns should be directed toward Dr. HyeRyeon Lee at [email protected]