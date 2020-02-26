Beacon Briefs: Upcoming happenings on campus

New High-Performance Computer Cluster

A new high-performance computer cluster was funded by a $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation and represents the most powerful research computing resource in the area. This machine will enable both students and faculty to perform simulations and analyses for countless projects.

The university is choosing a name for the computer cluster and would like students to submit their ideas by Feb. 28. Amazon gift cards will be awarded to the students with the best cluster name and code name theme. Announcements will be made on Mar. 9 for those who won the contest.

Complete the Student Satisfaction Survey

Students received a survey on Feb. 19 via email to complete the Student Satisfaction Inventory (SSI). For those who respond, their feedback will be used to access the Wilkes community and what improvements can be made to meet students’ needs.

By participating, students will be entered into a contest to win one of 50 Amazon gift cards. For further information, contact the Office of Institutional Research if you have any questions about the survey.

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Job Fair

On Feb. 27, the Center for Career Development and Internships will be hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 39 Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. There will be opportunities for full-time, part-time and internships at the insurance company, Berkshire Hathaway GUARD. They are offering internships that are paid and for college credit.

No prior experience is required and job training is available. They are hiring for trainees in the departments of Accounting and Collections, Customer Service, IT, Sales, Support Services and Underwriting.

Eligibility for the Honors Program

The Honors Program is now accepting applications from current Wilkes students who meet their academic standards and criteria. If you have a minimum cumulative collegiate GPA of 3.5 and at least six remaining undergraduate terms at Wilkes, you may be eligible to join.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until Apr. 15. There are forms online for those who are looking to join the Honors Program, and it will contain all required materials to apply.